ParallelCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,357.92 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 81% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $30,357.92 and $5.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00324387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

