SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Head to Head Survey

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A -45.92% -40.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.84%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 56.11 -$10.43 million N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -3.54

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

