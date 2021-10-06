Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $5,767.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020595 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.