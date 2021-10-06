Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,767.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020595 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.