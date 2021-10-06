Analyzing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 8.21% 20.93% 20.89% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.36 $279.38 million $2.91 17.38 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.85 $146.92 million N/A N/A

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AllianceBernstein and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Bridge Investment Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

