Head-To-Head Review: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 8.21% 20.93% 20.89%

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and AllianceBernstein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.85 $146.92 million N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.36 $279.38 million $2.91 17.38

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridge Investment Group and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.01%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Bridge Investment Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

