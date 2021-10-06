Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Increased by Analyst

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

