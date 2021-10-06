$27.50 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $27.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.