Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 80,455 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of Healthcare Services Group worth $42,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

