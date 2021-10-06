$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the lowest is $34.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

