MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $34.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $34.40 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.