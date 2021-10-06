Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $43,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

