Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

