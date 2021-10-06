Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

