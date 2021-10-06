Peter Coward Buys 631 Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) insider Peter Coward acquired 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £599.45 ($783.19).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Wednesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 93.10 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.63. The firm has a market cap of £375.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.