Anthony G. Miller Buys 65,000 Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Stock

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,018.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,680,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$495,637.21.

Anthony G. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 21,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Anthony G. Miller purchased 25,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Anthony G. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$9,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Anthony G. Miller bought 3,500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$630.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 35,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$6,475.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Anthony G. Miller purchased 91,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$16,835.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Anthony G. Miller bought 1,500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$345.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Anthony G. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Anthony G. Miller bought 4,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$880.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$2,225.00.

Shares of YOO opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. YANGAROO Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, an end-to-end technology solution that provides an integrated workflow based digital distribution and data management solutions.

