Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Rebecca Bottorff Sells 183 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $15,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BAND opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bandwidth by 124,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

