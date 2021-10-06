John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.