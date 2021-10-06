PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PDI stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

