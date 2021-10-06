Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

ALLE opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

