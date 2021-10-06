Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
FOF stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.