Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

FOF stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.