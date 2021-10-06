IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $152.07 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 159,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.