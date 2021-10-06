Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska stock opened at $255.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.51. Heska has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,345.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

