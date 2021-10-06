Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HAYW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of HAYW opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,072 shares of company stock worth $1,601,466 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $10,128,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

