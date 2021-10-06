Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.46

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

