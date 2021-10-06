Short Interest in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Grows By 52.9%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAAA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

