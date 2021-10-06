InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.