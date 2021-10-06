InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
IHG stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
