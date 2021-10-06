Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Increases By 52.7%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:CXM opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $20,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
