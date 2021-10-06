Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Increases By 52.7%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CXM opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $20,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

