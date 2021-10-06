KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.0 days.

KBCSF opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.