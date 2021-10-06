KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.0 days.
KBCSF opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $92.06.
