Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter.

