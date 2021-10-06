iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 5,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

