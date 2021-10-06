IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.3% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.37. 357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

