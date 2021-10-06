American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

AAL opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

