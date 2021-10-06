Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Increased by Analyst

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE TGI opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

