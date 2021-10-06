Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

VMC stock opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

