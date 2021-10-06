Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121,587 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,017,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $43,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

