Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Increases By 26.1%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

