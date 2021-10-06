Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.17 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,839.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

