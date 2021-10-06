Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,622,000 after buying an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

