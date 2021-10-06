American Campus Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

ACC stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

