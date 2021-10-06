Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $46,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of XT opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.