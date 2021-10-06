Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

