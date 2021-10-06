14,113 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

