Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

