BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,519,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.86% of National Health Investors worth $303,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.