BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.77% of Overstock.com worth $308,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 174.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

