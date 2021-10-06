Raymond James Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$36.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.17. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.