BlackRock Inc. Has $315.77 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.49% of Cavco Industries worth $315,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.93 and a 1 year high of $266.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

