BlackRock Inc. Sells 115,960 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,180,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $318,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

