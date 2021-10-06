BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,733,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fulton Financial worth $327,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

